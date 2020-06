June 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER ANNOUNCES START OF FOUR PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS FOR INVESTIGATIONAL VACCINES

* PFIZER - INITIATION OF TWO STUDIES OF 20VPNC, EVALUATING A FOUR-DOSE SERIES IN INFANTS STARTING AT 2 MONTHS OF AGE

* PFIZER - INITIATION OF ONE STUDY OF RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS VACCINE CANDIDATE, RSVPREF

* PFIZER - INITIATION OF ONE STUDY OF PENTAVALENT MENINGOCOCCAL VACCINE CANDIDATE, MENABCWY