BRIEF-Pfizer Announces Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Study Of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

March 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER ANNOUNCES TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY OF 20-VALENT PNEUMOCOCCAL CONJUGATE VACCINE IN PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE-NAÏVE ADULTS AGED 18 YEARS OR OLDER

* PFIZER INC - ENCOURAGED BY RESULTS FROM STUDY & REMAIN ON TRACK TO FILE ADULT 20VPNC INDICATION WITH FDA BY END OF 2020

* PFIZER - PRIMARY IMMUNOGENICITY OF NON-INFERIORITY FOR 20 SEROTYPES INCLUDED IN 20VPNC IN ADULTS OVER 60 YEARS & OLDER AT 1 MONTH AFTER VACCINATION MET

* PFIZER INC - SECONDARY IMMUNOGENICITY OBJECTIVES FOR ADULTS 18-59 YEARS OLD COMPARED TO THOSE 60-64 YEARS OLD MET NON-INFERIORITY FOR ALL 20 SEROTYPES