FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pfizer, Astellas report positive top-line results from phase 3 PROSPER trial of XTANDI
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 9:12 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Pfizer, Astellas report positive top-line results from phase 3 PROSPER trial of XTANDI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* Pfizer and Astellas announce positive top-line results from phase 3 prosper trial of XTANDI (enzalutamide) in patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

* Phase 3 prosper trial met its primary endpoint​

* Preliminary safety analysis of PROSPER trial appears consistent with safety profile of XTANDI in previous clinical trials​

* In study of patients taking XTANDI who earlier received docetaxel, 1% of XTANDI patients versus 0.3% of placebo patients died from infections or sepsis​

* In study of chemotherapy-naïve patients, 1 patient in each treatment group (0.1%) had an infection resulting in death​

* In placebo-controlled patients taking XTANDI who earlier got docetaxel, grade 3 or higher adverse reactions reported among 47% of XTANDI patients​

* In placebo-controlled study of chemotherapy-naïve patients, grade 3-4 adverse reactions were reported in 44% of XTANDI patients​

* In bicalutamide-controlled study of chemotherapy-naïve patients, grade 3-4 adverse reactions were reported in 38.8% of XTANDI patients​

* Hypertension occurred in 11% of xtandi patients and 4% of placebo patients in two placebo-controlled trials​

* No patients experienced hypertensive crisis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.