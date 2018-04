April 12 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER DOSES FIRST PATIENT USING INVESTIGATIONAL MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

* EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019