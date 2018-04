April 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* MYLOTARG™ APPROVED IN THE EU FOR THE TREATMENT OF PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED, DE NOVO, CD33-POSITIVE ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY

* PFIZER - APPROVAL OF MYLOTARG BASED ON DATA FROM INVESTIGATOR-LED, PHASE 3 RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL STUDY IN PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED, DE NOVO PATIENTS