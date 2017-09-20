FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Pfizer files lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson​
September 20, 2017 / 1:39 PM / in a month

BRIEF-‍Pfizer files lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* ‍Pfizer says filed suit in U.S. District Court for Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Johnson & Johnson​

* Pfizer says suit alleges J&J’s “exclusionary” contracts, “anticompetitive” practices have denied U.S. patients access to therapeutic options

* Pfizer - suit further claims J&J‘S efforts related to remicade by excluding biosimilar competitors violates federal antitrust laws​‍​

* Pfizer - suit further claims J&J‘S efforts related to remicade by excluding biosimilar competitors violates federal antitrust laws​‍​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

