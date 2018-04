April 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER GRANTED FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR TRUMENBA® (MENINGOCOCCAL GROUP B VACCINE) FOR THE PREVENTION OF INVASIVE MENINGOCOCCAL B DISEASE IN CHILDREN AGES 1 TO 9 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)