May 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER CEO SAYS HAS NOT YET RECEIVED AN ACCEPTABLE OFFER FOR CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS, MAY DECIDE TO RETAIN IT

* PFIZER CEO SAYS THROUGH 2022 HAS 15 POTENTIAL BLOCKBUSTER DRUGS IN DEVELOPMENTAL PIPELINE

* PFIZER CEO SAYS DON'T SEE NEED FOR TRANSFORMATIVE DEAL OR SEE ONE AT APPROPRIATE VALUE