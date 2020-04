April 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER HOSTS VIRTUAL-ONLY ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* PFIZER INC - DECLARES 38-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2020 DIVIDEND

* PFIZER INC - PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM MEETING INDICATE THAT 14 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS