BRIEF-Pfizer Inc Announces Private Exchange Offer For Its 6.500 Per Cent Notes Due 2038

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER INC. ANNOUNCES (I) PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ITS 6.500 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 2038 OPEN TO CERTAIN INVESTORS AND RELATED TENDER OFFER OPEN TO ALL INVESTORS AND (II) TENDER OFFER FOR ITS 5.750 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 2021 AND RELATED SOLICITATION OF CONSE

* PFIZER INC - COMMENCED A PRIVATE OFFER TO EXCHANGE ANY AND ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING GBP 1.5 BILLION 6.500 PER CENT

* PFIZER INC- EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. (NEW YORK TIME) ON DECEMBER 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: