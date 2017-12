Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER INITIATES PHASE 3 PROGRAM FOR PF-04965842, A JAK1 INHIBITOR IN DEVELOPMENT FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* PFIZER INC - ‍GLOBAL PROGRAM TO COMMENCE WITH PIVOTAL STUDY B7451012 IN NORTH AMERICA, AUSTRALIA AND EUROPE; BROADER REGIONAL ROLLOUT IN 2018​