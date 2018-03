March 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Ltd:

* ‍PFIZER INC. TOLD CO‘S BOARD THAT NO DECISION HAS YET BEEN MADE WITH RESPECT TO ANY STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS​

* PFIZER INC IDENTIFIED PRODUCTS OUTSIDE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS IN INDIA TO BE INCLUDED STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REVIEW FOR BUSINESS Source text - bit.ly/2F2jOMv Further company coverage: