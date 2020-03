March 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER POSTPONES INVESTOR DAY SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 31, 2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

* PFIZER INC - AT THIS POINT, THERE ISN'T A TIMETABLE FOR RESCHEDULING EVENT; WILL WORK WITH GUIDANCE FROM HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO DETERMINE FUTURE DATE