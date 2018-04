BRIEF-Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib

April 11 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY

* IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC

* INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY

* DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE

* WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY