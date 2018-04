BRIEF-Pfizer Provides Update On Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar

April 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROPOSED TRASTUZUMAB BIOSIMILAR

* PFIZER INC - IN CRL, FDA HIGHLIGHTED NEED FOR ADDITIONAL TECHNICAL INFORMATION

* PFIZER INC - RECEIVED CRL FROM UNITED STATES FDA IN RESPONSE TO BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR COMPANY’S PROPOSED TRASTUZUMAB BIOSIMILAR

* PFIZER - ADDITIONAL REQUESTED INFORMATION BY FDA DOES NOT RELATE TO SAFETY OR CLINICAL DATA SUBMITTED IN BLA FOR CO’S PROPOSED TRASTUZUMAB BIOSIMILAR

* PFIZER - “WORKING CLOSELY” WITH FDA TO ADDRESS CONTENTS OF LETTER ON PROPOSED TRASTUZUMAB BIOSIMILAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)