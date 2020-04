April 2 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER RECEIVES EUROPEAN APPROVAL FOR ONCOLOGY BIOSIMILAR, RUXIENCE™ (RITUXIMAB)

* PFIZER INC - EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS APPROVED RUXIENCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: