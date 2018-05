BRIEF-Pfizer Reports Q1 Earnings Of $0.59 Per Share

May 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMED ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* QTRLY INNOVATIVE HEALTH SEGMENT REVENUE $7,829 MILLION VERSUS $7,415 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $13.13 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS NOW ANTICIPATES SHARE REPURCHASES TOTALING ABOUT $6.1 BILLION IN 2018

* PFIZER - CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT ANY DECISION REGARDING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE WILL BE MADE DURING 2018

* PFIZER - Q1 ESSENTIAL HEALTH BUSINESS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY CONTINUED LEGACY HOSPIRA PRODUCT SUPPLY SHORTAGES IN U.S., PRODUCT LOSSES OF EXCLUSIVITY

* PFIZER-2018 GUIDANCE REFLECTS ANTICIPATED NEGATIVE REVENUE IMPACT OF $2.0 BILLION DUE TO RECENT, EXPECTED GENERIC, BIOSIMILAR COMPETITION FOR CERTAIN PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)