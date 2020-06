BRIEF-Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics Announce Data From Phase 1/2 Alta Study Of Giroctocogene Fitelparvovec

June 18 (Reuters) -

* PFIZER, SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCED UPDATED FOLLOW-UP DATA FROM PHASE 1/2 ALTA STUDY OF GIROCTOCOGENE FITELPARVOVEC

* PFIZER - ALL 5 PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A WHO GOT 3E13 VG/KG DOSE SHOWED SUSTAINED FACTOR VIII ACTIVITY LEVELS, WITH MEDIAN 64.2% VIA CHROMOGENIC ASSAY

* PFIZER - GIROCTOCOGENE FITELPARVOVEC WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED

* PFIZER - NO PATIENTS EXPERIENCED BLEEDING EVENTS OR REQUIRED FVIII INFUSIONS

* PFIZER - DATA ARE BEING PRESENTED AS LATE-BREAKING ORAL ABSTRACT AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2020 WORLD CONGRESS

* PFIZER - TO PRESENT FURTHER FOLLOW-UP DATA FROM ALTA STUDY WHEN ALL 5 PATIENTS IN 3E13 VG/KG DOSE COHORT HAVE BEEN FOLLOWED FOR AT LEAST 1 YEAR Source text for Eikon: