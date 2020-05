May 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER INC - EXPECT TO INCUR COSTS OF ABOUT $500 MILLION IN CONNECTION WITH FULLY SEPARATING UPJOHN - SEC FILING

* PFIZER INC - COSTS IN CONNECTION WITH FULLY SEPARATING UPJOHN ARE INCLUSIVE OF $260 MILLION INCURRED SINCE INCEPTION & THROUGH Q1 2020 Source text : [bit.ly/3cfs2Bv]