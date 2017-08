July 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* Pfizer announces FDA accepts supplemental new drug application for xeljanz® (tofacitinib citrate) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis

* Pfizer Inc - ‍FDA has provided an anticipated prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) action date in March 2018 for SNDA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: