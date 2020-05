May 29 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 PALLAS TRIAL OF IBRANCE® (PALBOCICLIB) PLUS ENDOCRINE THERAPY IN HR+, HER2- EARLY BREAST CANCER

* PFIZER INC - NO UNEXPECTED NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING PALBOCICLIB

* PFIZER - DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE OF PHASE 3 STUDY DETERMINED TRIAL IS UNLIKELY TO SHOW STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: