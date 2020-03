March 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER OUTLINES FIVE-POINT PLAN TO BATTLE COVID-19

* PFIZER - WORKING TO DEVELOP ANTIVIRAL THERAPIES TO HELP INFECTED PATIENTS FIGHT EMERGING VIRUS

* PFIZER INC - WORKING TO ADVANCE OWN POTENTIAL ANTIVIRAL THERAPIES AND IS ENGAGED WITH BIONTECH ON A POTENTIAL MRNA CORONAVIRUS VACCINE