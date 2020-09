Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER CEO SAYS STILL SEES AT LEAST 6% CAGR GROWTH OVER THE NEXT 5 YRS - INVESTOR DAY

* PFIZER SEES $18 - $20 BILLION LOST REVENUE DUE TO EXCLUSIVITY LOSSES BEGINNING IN 2026; SAYS CURRENT PIPELINE EXPECTED TO AT LEAST REPLACE THAT REVENUE - INVESTOR DAY

* PFIZER EXEC SAYS EXPECTS HEART DRUG VYNDAQEL TO BE CLOSE TO A $1 BILLION GLOBAL BRAND BY THE END OF 2020 - INVESTOR DAY