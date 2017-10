Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer CEO says expects broad interest from potential acquirers for consumer health business, sees decision in 2018

* Pfizer CFO says revenue impact from damage to Puerto Rico plants expected to be insignificant

* Pfizer says still believes annual sales of Eucrisa for eczema will eventually exceed $2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)