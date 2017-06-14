FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Pfizer to have exclusive rights to distribute, commercialize CRESEMBA in Europe
June 14, 2017 / 5:27 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Pfizer to have exclusive rights to distribute, commercialize CRESEMBA in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* Pfizer receives exclusive commercialization rights in Europe for CRESEMBA, a novel treatment for potentially life-threatening fungal infections among immunocompromised patients

* Pfizer will have exclusive rights to distribute and commercialize CRESEMBA in Europe, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy and UK

* Pfizer will be responsible for additional CRESEMBA launches, predominantly in Europe, which are expected throughout 2017 and 2018​

* Basilea will remain marketing authorization holder for CRESEMBA in European Union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

