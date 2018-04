April 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER SIGNS LEASE FOR THE SPIRAL AT HUDSON YARDS IN MANHATTAN

* CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET

* PFIZER INC - AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL

* YEAR LEASE FOR SPIRAL, AN OFFICE TOWER BEING BUILT BY TISHMAN SPEYER, AT 66 HUDSON BOULEVARD AT HUDSON YARDS OF MANHATTAN