May 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U.S. FDA

* PFIZER INC - RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT

* PFIZER INC - ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS