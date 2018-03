BRIEF-Pfizer's Quit-Smoking Chantix Fails In A Study In Adolescent Smokers

March 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (VARENICLINE) IN ADOLESCENT SMOKERS

* PFIZER INC - STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* PFIZER INC - ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS

* PFIZER - IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)