May 11 (Reuters) - PFSweb Inc:

* PFSWEB INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q - SEC FILING

* PFSWEB INC SAYS EXPECTS Q1 FORM 10-Q WILL REFLECT TOTAL REVENUE OF $78.4 MILLION COMPARED TO $78.8 MILLION LAST YEAR

* PFSWEB INC SAYS EXPECTS Q1 FORM 10-Q WILL REFLECT NET LOSS OF $0.7 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO LOSS OF $4.9 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text: (bit.ly/2wE2i1A) Further company coverage: