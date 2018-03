BRIEF-Pfsweb Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.19

March 15 (Reuters) - Pfsweb Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.18 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES WERE $92.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $102.5 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS 2018 SFE REVENUE TO RANGE BETWEEN $237 MILLION AND $247 MILLION, REFLECTING UP TO 5% GROWTH FROM 2017​

* ‍EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO RANGE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $26 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS 2018 LIVEAREA SERVICE FEE REVENUE TO RANGE BETWEEN $95 MILLION AND $100 MILLION​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $91.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S