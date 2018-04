April 19 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:

* HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BILLION EURO