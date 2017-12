Dec 15 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:

* P&G APPOINTS NELSON PELTZ OF TRIAN PARTNERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* P&G - ALSO COMMITTED TO RE-NOMINATE PELTZ TO BOARD AS PART OF SLATE OF NOMINEES FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* P&G - APPOINTED NELSON PELTZ TO ITS BOARD EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018