BRIEF-P&G board of directors reinforces strong support for P&G turnaround

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:
* P&G board of directors reinforces strong support for P&G turnaround
* P&G says “continue to conclude that MR. Peltz does not offer best solution for our board and for Procter & Gamble company, today”
* P&G says will continue to look for new board members
* P&G - conducted extensive diligence and continue to “conclude that MR. Peltz does not offer best solution for our board and for Procter & Gamble today”
* P&G - board “issued an open letter responding to select alumni of H.J. Heinz company board of directors” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: