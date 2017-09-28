FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-P&G board of directors reinforces strong support for P&G turnaround
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-P&G board of directors reinforces strong support for P&G turnaround

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:

* P&G board of directors reinforces strong support for P&G turnaround

* P&G says “continue to conclude that MR. Peltz does not offer best solution for our board and for Procter & Gamble company, today”

* P&G says will continue to look for new board members

* P&G - ‍conducted extensive diligence and continue to “conclude that MR. Peltz does not offer best solution for our board and for Procter & Gamble today​”

* P&G - ‍board “issued an open letter responding to select alumni of H.J. Heinz company board of directors​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.