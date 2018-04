April 10 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:

* P&G DECLARES DIVIDEND INCREASE

* BOARD DECLARED INCREASED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.7172/SHARE ON COMMON STOCK AND ON SERIES A AND SERIES B ESOP CONVERTIBLE CLASS A PREFERRED STOCK

* INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.7172/SHARE REPRESENTS A 4% INCREASE COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: