May 22 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:

* PROCTER & GAMBLE ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS OF ITS DEBT TENDER OFFER; INCREASES THE MAXIMUM TENDER AMOUNT

* AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BILLION TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS

* EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BILLION TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER