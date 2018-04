BRIEF-P&G Q3 Core Earnings Per Share $1

April 19 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95

* Q3 SALES $16.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $16.21 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.98 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

* P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT

* P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

* P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

* P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT

* P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

* P&G - MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN RANGE OF TWO TO THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 AND EXPECTS TO BE AT LOW END OF THIS RANGE

* P&G - ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

* P&G - RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS

* P&G - 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59

* P&G - FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT

* P&G - RAISED OUTLOOK FOR ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW PRODUCTIVITY FROM 90 PERCENT TO ABOUT 95 PERCENT FOR FISCAL YEAR

* P&G - “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”

* P&G SAYS DELIVERED MODEST TOP- AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH IN A CHALLENGING MACRO ENVIRONMENT IN Q3

* P&G - AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV

* P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS

* P&G - PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES

* P&G CEO SAYS “ECOSYSTEMS IN WHICH WE OPERATE AROUND WORLD ARE BEING DISRUPTED AND TRANSFORMED”

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* P&G - SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS

* P&G - PRICING TRENDS SHOULD IMPROVE IN UPCOMING FISCAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: