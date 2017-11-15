FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-P&G updates preliminary proxy vote tabulation results
November 15, 2017 / 10:44 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

BRIEF-P&G updates preliminary proxy vote tabulation results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co

* P&G updates preliminary proxy vote tabulation results

* P&G-‍proxy voting results tabulated by independent inspector indicate Nelson Peltz is leading ernesto zedillo in director vote by about 0.0016 pct of shares outstanding

* P&G - ‍proxy voting results are still preliminary and are subject to a review and challenge period​

* P&G - will disclose final proxy voting results after receiving independent inspector of elections’ final certified report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

