May 3 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE

* NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MILLION vs $4,268 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.04, REVENUE VIEW $4.25 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S