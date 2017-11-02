FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PG&E Corp Q3 operating revenue $4,517 million
November 2, 2017 / 1:14 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

BRIEF-PG&E Corp Q3 operating revenue $4,517 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings from operations $1.12 per share‍​

* Says updating 2017 guidance for projected GAAP earnings to the range of $3.36 to $3.56 per share‍​

* Says reaffirming 2017 guidance for projected non-GAAP earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share‍​

* Qtrly GAAP net income was $1.07 per share

* Qtrly total operating revenues $4,517 million versus $4,810‍​ million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $4.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2zc17WE) Further company coverage:

