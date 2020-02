BRIEF-PG&E Forecasts 2020 Net Income Of $468 Million

Feb 18 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp:

* PG&E - SEES 2020 NET INCOME OF $468 MILLION; SEES 2022 NET INCOME OF $1.86 BILLION; SEES 2024 NET INCOME OF $2.39 BILLION

* PG&E -SEES 2020 NET OPERATING REVENUE $15.5 BILLION; SEES 2022 NET OPERATING REVENUE $16.87 BILLION; SEES 2024 NET OPERATING REVENUE $19.03 BILLION

* PG&E - SEES 2020 NON-GAAP CORE EARNINGS $1.92 BILLION; SEES 2022 NON-GAAP CORE EARNINGS $2.38 BILLION; SEES 2024 NON-GAAP CORE EARNINGS $2.86 BILLION

* PG&E - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS PROJECTIONS TILL 2024 ASSUMES ADDITONAL EQUITY IS RAISED IN 2021

* PG&E CORP - SECURITIZATION PROPOSAL REFLECTED IN FORECAST INCLUDE REVENUE CREDITS OF $1.15 BILLION IN 2021, $397 MILLION IN 2022 THAT ARE NOT FUNDED BY NOL MONETIZATION

* PG&E - DIVIDEND ASSUMED TO BE RESTORED ONCE EQUITY RATIO ACHIEVES 52% ON REGULATORY BASIS & ARE MODERATED TO ALLOW HOLDING CO DEBT REDUCTION TILL 2024 Source text: (bit.ly/2HBSN5n) Further company coverage: