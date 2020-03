BRIEF-PG&E Implements Moratorium On Customer Shutoffs For Nonpayment In Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

March 12 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp:

* PG&E’S PANDEMIC RESPONSE INCLUDES PRECAUTIONARY HEALTH AND SAFETY ACTIONS; MORATORIUM ON CUSTOMER SHUTOFFS FOR NONPAYMENT

* PG&E CORP - DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, VOLUNTARILY IMPLEMENTED A MORATORIUM ON SERVICE DISCONNECTIONS FOR NON-PAYMENT, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* PG&E CORP - SUSPENSION WILL APPLY TO BOTH RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL CUSTOMERS AND WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* PG&E CORP - WILL OFFER ITS MOST FLEXIBLE PAY PLANS TO CUSTOMERS WHO INDICATE EITHER AN IMPACT OR HARDSHIP AS A RESULT OF COVID-19