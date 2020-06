BRIEF-PG&E Issues Statement On Company’s Guilty Plea Related To 2018 Camp Fire

June 16 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp:

* PG&E STATEMENT ON COMPANY’S GUILTY PLEA RELATED TO 2018 CAMP FIRE

* PG&E CORP - ENTERED ITS PLEA IN BUTTE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT RELATED TO ITS ROLE IN 2018 CAMP FIRE

* PG&E CORP - PLEADED GUILTY TO 84 COUNTS OF INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER AND ONE COUNT OF UNLAWFULLY STARTING A FIRE

* PG&E - PLAN OF REORGANIZATION ON TRACK TO BE APPROVED BY JUNE 30

* PG&E - BANKRUPTCY COURT HAS CONCLUDED CONFIRMATION HEARINGS REGARDING REORGANIZATION PLAN