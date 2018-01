Jan 3 (Reuters) - Pg&E Corp:

* PG&E STATEMENT ON CALIFORNIA SENATE BILL 819

* PG&E - “THERE HAS BEEN NO DETERMINATION ON CAUSES OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES THAT TOOK PLACE IN OCTOBER”

* PG&E - DESPITE NO DETERMINATION ON CAUSE OF WILDFIRES, CALIFORNIA NEEDS “MUCH BROADER REFORMS” TO ADDRESS IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: