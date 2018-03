March 30 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp:

* PG&E PROPOSES TO REDUCE EXPECTED CUSTOMER RATE INCREASES THROUGH FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS

* ‍FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION​

* ‍TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MILLION IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS​

* ‍3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MILLION/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019​