* RESOLVED TO PAY A FULLY IMPUTED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 9 CENTS PER SHARE

* EXPECT OPERATING EBITDA FROM CONTINUING BUSINESSES FOR FY TO BE AROUND $30 MLN EXCLUDING CHANGES DUE TO LEASE ACCOUNTING STANDARD

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF NZ$12.8 MLN FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* THERE COULD BE SOME VOLATILITY TO EARNINGS DUE TO IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON AGRICULTURAL TRADE FLOWS