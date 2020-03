March 26 (Reuters) - PGG Wrightson Ltd:

* WILL BE PAYING 9 CENT PER SHARE INTERIM DIVIDEND SCHEDULED FOR 3 APRIL

* TO WITHDRAW PGW’S CURRENT GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2020

* WITHDRAWAL OF GUIDANCE IN VIEW OF COVID-19 VIRUS