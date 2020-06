June 16 (Reuters) - Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA:

* DECISION REGARDS RETAIL RATIFF OF PGNIG OBRÓT DETALICZNY

* PRICE REDUCTION FOR GAS FUEL IN RETAIL TARIFF FOR UNIT AMOUNTS TO 10.6% FOR ALL TARIFF GROUPS

* SUBSCRIPTION FEES REMAIN UNCHANGED

* RETAIL TARIFF APPLIES ONLY TO HOUSEHOLD CONSUMERS OF GASEOUS FUELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)