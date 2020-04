April 10 (Reuters) - PGO SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SALES IN COMING MONTHS TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY INFLUENCED BY STANDING OF CLIENTS

* CURRENT LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL SITUATION IS GOOD

* FINAL SCALE OF DROP IN SALES LEVEL WILL DEPEND ON PERIOD OF RESTRICTIONS ON CLIENTS’ ACTIVITIES AND REBOUND SPEED

* TEMPORARILY REDUCES INVESTMENTS, MAINTAINS ONGOING ONES AND THOSE NECESSARY TO KEEP PRODUCTION UNDISRUPTED

* DOES NOT ANTICIPATE NOT MEETING OR SIGNIFICANTLY BREACHING CONTRACTS CONCLUDED