BRIEF-PGT Innovations Announces Repricing Of Senior Secured Term Loan Facility Due February 2022

March 19 (Reuters) - PGT Innovations Inc:

* PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE FEBRUARY 2022 AT LIBOR+3.50%, A 1.25% REDUCTION IN MARGIN

* PGT INNOVATIONS- ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $224 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE FEB 2022

* PGT INNOVATIONS - ESTIMATES INTEREST RATE REDUCTION TO REDUCE CASH DEBT SERVICE COSTS BY ABOUT $2.8 MILLION OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS

* PGT INNOVATIONS- AMENDMENT RESULTED IN, AMONG OTHER THINGS, 125 BASIS POINT REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO TERM LOAN FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: