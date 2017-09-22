FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PGT Innovations announces sale of door glass processing assets and long-term supply agreement with Cardinal Glass Industries
September 22, 2017 / 1:17 PM / in a month

BRIEF-PGT Innovations announces sale of door glass processing assets and long-term supply agreement with Cardinal Glass Industries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - PGT Innovations Inc

* PGT Innovations announces sale of door glass processing assets and long-term supply agreement with Cardinal Glass Industries

* PGT Innovations Inc - deal for ‍$28 million​

* PGT Innovations Inc - ‍ entered into a seven-year supply agreement for Cardinal to supply processing glass components to PGTI​

* PGT Innovations-plans to reallocate about 160 employees into window, door assembly operations & other areas, to help with employment constraints in Venice area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
